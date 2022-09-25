Dieker Jr., MD, William E., 80. Pryor, Doctor. Died 09-21-2022. Rosary/Visitation- Mon, Sept. 26, 6- 8:30 PM; Funeral Mass, Tues 1 PM, St. Mark Catholic Church, Pryor followed by burial with Military Honors at Spavinaw-Strang. Cemetery. Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care, Pryor
