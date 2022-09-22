 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Prewitt, Holly, 50

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 22 series
Prewitt, Holly, 50. Cleveland, Oklahoma , Home Maker . Died Monday, September 19, 2022. Service Pending . Chapman-Black Funeral Home

