Pratt, Stacey, 62. Hominy, Carpenter. Died Tuesday, November 1st. Wake service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at The Indian Village Chapel in Hominy. Graveside service at 10 am on Saturday at A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery in Hominy. . Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
