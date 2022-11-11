 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pratt, Stacey, 62. Hominy, Carpenter

Pratt, Stacey, 62. Hominy, Carpenter. Died Tuesday, November 1st. Wake service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at The Indian Village Chapel in Hominy. Graveside service at 10 am on Saturday at A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery in Hominy. . Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

