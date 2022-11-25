Prater, Carl , 91. Hominy, Oklahoma , Retired Union Oil . Died Monday, November 21.. Visitation will be held 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday November 23, 2022 @ Powell Funeral Home in Hominy, Oklahoma. Service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 @ the First Baptist Church in Hominy, Oklahoma.. Powell Funeral Home
