Powell, Sr., James, 95. Tulsa, Air

Powell, Sr., James, 95. Tulsa, Air Force Instructor and United States Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation, Monday 4-6 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel . Floral Haven Funeral Home

