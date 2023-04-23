Powell, Doyle, 95. Broken Arrow, Retired President with Auto Crane Manufacturing and a Veteran of the United States Army and the United States Navy. Died Monday, April 17. Celebration of Life Memorial Service: 12:30 pm, Saturday, April 29, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
