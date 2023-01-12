 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Poulos, Peter "Pete" Eugene, 92. Tulsa, retired mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran. Died Thursday, January 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Church of Christ at Whispering Hills, Broken Arrow. Brown, Coweta

