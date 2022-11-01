 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Poulos, Charles Gregory, 76. Kiefer

Poulos, Charles Gregory, 76. Kiefer, Retired. Died October 30, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, 10:00am-1:00pm, Funeral service Wednesday 1:00pm, both at Schaudt Funeral Service, Glenpool-Bixby. Schaudt Funeral Service, Glenpool-Bixby

