Potts, Jeri Sue, 83. Tulsa, Home Depot Vault Manager. Died Friday, March 24. Visitation was held Friday, at Schaudt Funeral Service. Memorial services were at 2 pm, Friday, at Asbury Church, Tulsa, with burial at Memorial Gardens in Wichita, Kansas, Saturday, at 12 pm. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
