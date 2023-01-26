 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Potter, Gary, 59. Collinsville, Oklahoma, Iron Worker. Died Monday, January 23, 2023. No Services Scheduled. Gary Kelley's Add'vantage, Tulsa

