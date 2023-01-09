 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Portz, Lora Maurine (Tuft), 96

Portz, Lora Maurine (Tuft), 96. Formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away in Baton Rouge, LA, Administrative Assistant. Died Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Moore's Southlawn. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

