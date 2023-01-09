Portz, Lora Maurine (Tuft), 96. Formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away in Baton Rouge, LA, Administrative Assistant. Died Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Moore's Southlawn. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233
