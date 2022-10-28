 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Porter, Marvin, 89. Coweta, Porter

Porter, Marvin, 89. Coweta, Porter Equipment & Service. Died Tuesday, October 25. Visitation from 1pm-5pm on Sunday, at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service. Funeral Service at 10am on Monday, at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Internment to follow at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.

