Popejoy, Bradley W. "Brad", 72. Tulsa, retired McGraw Realtors real estate agent. Died Sunday, November 20. Celebration of life 11:00 am Thursday, December 15 at First Methodist Church, Tulsa. Complete obituary and service details at ninde.com. Ninde Funeral & Cremation | (918) 742-5556
