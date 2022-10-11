Pope, Harold, 89. Okmulgee, United State

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pope, Harold, 89. Okmulgee, United States Army Veteran and Welder. Died Sunday, October 9. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Second Baptist Church, Okmulgee. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage

