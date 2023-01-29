 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pogue, Paulette Gwen, 84. Tulsa

Pogue, Paulette Gwen, 84. Tulsa, retired teacher. Died Monday, January 23. Visitation 12 - 5 pm, Monday, January 30, at Stanleys Funeral Home and memorial service 2 pm Tuesday, January 31, at Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Stanleys

