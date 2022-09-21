Plaster, Thomas Lee, 76. Tulsa, OK, Dept. of Human Services Case Worker/US Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, September 18, 2022. Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.