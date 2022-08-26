 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitts, Erma June, 90.

  • Updated
  • 0

Collinsville. Pitts, Erma June, 90. Retired Telephone Operator. Died Saturday, August 20. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Floral Haven Memorial Park. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert