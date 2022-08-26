Collinsville. Pitts, Erma June, 90. Retired Telephone Operator. Died Saturday, August 20. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Floral Haven Memorial Park. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.