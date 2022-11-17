 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pike, Janice, 81. Tulsa, Hairstylist

Pike, Janice, 81. Tulsa, Hairstylist. Died Friday November 11. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home's main chapel.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

