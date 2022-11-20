Phippen, Gary, 89. Tulsa, US Navy Vetera

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Phippen, Gary, 89. Tulsa, US Navy Veteran and Oil Jobber. Died Friday, November 11. Private family services are being held. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

