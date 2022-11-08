 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phillips, Melbern B., 98. Sand Springs,

  • 0

Phillips, Melbern B., 98. Sand Springs, Maintenance Supervisor. Died 11/03/2022. Visitation, Wednesday, 5-7pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral Services, Thursday, 2pm at Sand Springs Christian Fellowship, Sand Springs, OK. Dillon Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert