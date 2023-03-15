Phillips, Dorothy "Dot", 91. formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away in Edmond, OK, Homemaker. Died Sunday, March 12, 2023. Viewing will be 10am-8pm, Friday, at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm., Saturday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
