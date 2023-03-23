Phibbs, Glen E., 85. Tulsa, Retired VP of Sales and United States Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, March 21. A Visitation will be held at from 6 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m., both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
