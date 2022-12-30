 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Phelps, Paula, 63. Mannford, Home Marker. Died Monday, December 26. Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, December 30, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

