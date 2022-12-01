 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Petty, Janice Carole, 76. Tulsa, School Teacher, Tulsa Public School System. Died November 16, 2022. Visitation:12/2/2022; 11:00 a.m.. - 2:45 p.m.. at Jack's Memory Chapel Delta Sigma Theta Ceremony 12/2/2022; 3:00-4:00 p.m. Funeral, 12/03/2022; 2:00 p.m.. at Antioch Baptist Church, Green Acres, Memorial Gardens. Jack's Memorial Chapel

