Peschka, Rick, 76. Norman, OK. Died

Peschka, Rick, 76. Norman, OK. Died January 21, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Primrose Funeral Service Chapel in Norman. Primrose Funeral Service

