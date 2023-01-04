 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Perry, Dixie Lee (Jones), 91 years

Perry, Dixie Lee (Jones), 91 years. Sand Springs, Retired Sand Springs Youth Football Association treasurer. Died Saturday, December 31. Memorial service will be 5 p.m., Thursday, at First Presbyterian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

