 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Perkins, David Ernest, 71. Beggs

  • 0

Perkins, David Ernest, 71. Beggs, welder and Army veteran. Died Friday, November 18. Wake service 7:00 P.M. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Service 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, Concharty United Methodist Church. Leonard-Marker, Bixby

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert