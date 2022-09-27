 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Perigo, Karoljene, 94. Tulsa, Home Maker

Perigo, Karoljene, 94. Tulsa, Home Maker. Died 09/24/2022. Pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home

