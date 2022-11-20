 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pendleton, Lulu Mae, 102. Tulsa

Pendleton, Lulu Mae, 102. Tulsa, homemaker. Died Monday, November 14. Visitation 10-8pm Monday and Funeral 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel. Ninde Brookside

