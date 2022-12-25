Pendleton, Cheryl Ann, 71. Tulsa, retire

Pendleton, Cheryl Ann, 71. Tulsa, retired pharmacy technician. Died Wednesday, December 21. Funeral 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel and Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Newkirk Cemetery, Newkirk, OK. Ninde Brookside
