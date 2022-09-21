 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pendergraft, Ruby, 91

Pendergraft, Ruby, 91. Broken Arrow, Former owner/operator of Sweet Adeline's Ice Cream Parlor. Died Sunday, September 18. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home

