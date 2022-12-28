 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pearson, Betty H., 100. Tulsa, Homemaker

Pearson, Betty H., 100. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Thursday, December 22. Funeral service Thursday, 2:00 PM December 29th at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

