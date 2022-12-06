 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pearce, Sheila, 59. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Pearce, Sheila, 59. Broken Arrow, Homemaker. Died Friday, December 2. Memorial Service will be held at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel on December 7 at 10AM . Hayhurst Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert