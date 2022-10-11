 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Peacock, Carl Dean, 83. Sapulpa

Peacock, Carl Dean, 83. Sapulpa, Insurance Salesman; United States Army Veteran. Died Thursday, October 6. Memorial services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, at TraditionsFuneral Chapel in Kellyville. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services

