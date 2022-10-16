 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patton, Beverly, 82. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Patton, Beverly, 82. Broken Arrow, Sales Representative with State Farm and Farmers Insurance Companies. Died Sunday, October 2. Private Family Graveside Service is being planned. Hayhurst

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert