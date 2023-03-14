Patterson, Ruby, 86. Tulsa, Hairdresser. Died Thursday, March 9. Visitation for Ruby will be from 2-4 pm, Sunday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. The funeral service will be 10 on Monday, at Moore's Southlawn. Moore's Southlawn Chapel
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.