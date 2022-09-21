Patterson, Geoffrey Charles "Geoff", 42. Tulsa, Real Estate sales. Died Friday, September 16. Viewing 10:00 - 5:00 Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Rosary 10:00 Thursday and funeral mass 11:00 Thursday, both at Church of The Madalene. Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel
