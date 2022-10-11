 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Patterson, Barbara Ann, 86. Tulsa

Patterson, Barbara Ann, 86. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Thursday, October 6. Funeral Service 10a.m., Thursday, Moore Southlawn Chapel. Visitation 5p.m.-7p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Moore Southlawn Chapel

