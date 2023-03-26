Pate, Larry Joe, 83. Owasso, Retired Midstates Analytical Laboratories Metallurgical Technician and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Monday, March 20. Funeral Service was held Thursday, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso. Mowery Funeral Service
