Partridge, Don, 85. Broken Arrow, Parts Manager for Wilkerson Chevrolet. Died Wednesday, January 25. Viewing: Monday, January 30 from 11 am - 8 pm, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral: January 31, at 10 am, at Hope Christian Ministries in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
