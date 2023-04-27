Parris, Mary Kate, 86. Formerly of Sand Springs, School Teacher. Died Wednesday, April 19. Visitation, Thursday, 5-8 pm, at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Funeral services, Friday, 2 pm, at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service
