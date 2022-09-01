 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Parrick, Frankie "Pete", 87

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 1 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Depew. Parrick, Frankie "Pete", 87. Pipefitter Foreman-Sheffield Steel, US Navy Veteran. Died Monday, August 29. Funeral service 10:00am, Friday, at Depew First Baptist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

