Parnell, Margie, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Monday, October 10th. Funeral services Friday, at 10am at Airport Free Will Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK. Interment to follow at Swimmer Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 4pm until 6pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Reed-Culver Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.