 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parnell, Margie, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker

  • 0

Parnell, Margie, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Monday, October 10th. Funeral services Friday, at 10am at Airport Free Will Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK. Interment to follow at Swimmer Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 4pm until 6pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Reed-Culver Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert