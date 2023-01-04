Parks, Norman Howard, 90. Coweta, retire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Parks, Norman Howard, 90. Coweta, retired electrician and utility contractor and Navy veteran. Died Wednesday, December 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown, Coweta

