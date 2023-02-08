Parks, Marion, 98. Claremore, Teacher. Died Tuesday, January 31. Visitation Thursday, from 1-7 pm, with Rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10 am, Friday, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Claremore; burial will follow at Chelsea Cemetery. MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.