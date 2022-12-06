Parker, Susan, 75. Tulsa, Homemaker. Die

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Parker, Susan, 75. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died December 1, 2022. Service 10:00AM Dec. 7th. Forest Park Christian Church.

