Parker, Sandra Colleen, 80. Sapulpa

Parker, Sandra Colleen, 80. Sapulpa, Baker, Safeway. Died Tuesday, October 11. Visitation will be 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, at Traditions Funeral Chapel. FuneralService will be 2 p.m., Saturday, also at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services

