Parker, Colleen, 80. formerly of Sapulpa, Baker, Caretaker & Homemaker. Died Tuesday, October 11. Visitation on Friday, from 4-6pm and Funeral on Saturday, at 2pm, both at Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, 35 S Main St, Kellyville, OK 74039. Traditions Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.