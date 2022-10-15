 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parker, Colleen, 80. formerly of Sapulpa

  • 0

Parker, Colleen, 80. formerly of Sapulpa, Baker, Caretaker & Homemaker. Died Tuesday, October 11. Visitation on Friday, from 4-6pm and Funeral on Saturday, at 2pm, both at Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, 35 S Main St, Kellyville, OK 74039. Traditions Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert