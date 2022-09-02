 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parish, Larry, 73

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 2 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Bristow. Parish, Larry, 73. Retired from Sales at Rawson LP in Tulsa; U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, August 27. Memorial service is 2:00 pm Friday, at First Baptist Church, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert